Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.03 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

