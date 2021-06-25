Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0373 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $452,551.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

