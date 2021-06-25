Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $14,187,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.