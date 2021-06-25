Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.