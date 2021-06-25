Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vroom, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.22 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock worth $89,494,867. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

