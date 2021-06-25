Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

