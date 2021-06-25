Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

