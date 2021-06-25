Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 0.7%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.71 and last traded at 0.70. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 68,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.69.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

