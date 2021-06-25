JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

JKS stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

