JMP Securities Raises Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $17.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of RC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

