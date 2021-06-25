Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $206,196.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

