Josiah Hornblower Sells 7,616 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

STTK stock remained flat at $$28.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,818. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

