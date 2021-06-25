Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

