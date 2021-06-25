Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Journey Energy stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77.
About Journey Energy
