Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.45

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 90754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

