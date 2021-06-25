JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $700.00

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 159161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.87.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

