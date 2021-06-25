JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €12.04 ($14.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.