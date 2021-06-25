JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,020,991 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

