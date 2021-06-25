JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 558,958 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Range Resources worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $16.07 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

