JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $135.24 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

