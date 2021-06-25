JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $203,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

