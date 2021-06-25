Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.