Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $30.09 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.