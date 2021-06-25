Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $985,994.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

