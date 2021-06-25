JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.00 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and approximately $71.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

