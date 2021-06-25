JUST Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and $68.73 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.