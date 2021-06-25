JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $17,176.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

