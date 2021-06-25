K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.03 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.20. The company has a market cap of C$464.34 million and a PE ratio of 52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. Research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

