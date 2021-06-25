K21 (K21) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $351,607.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $351,607.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,937,810 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

