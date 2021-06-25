KARMA (KARMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 64.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. KARMA has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $14.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 64% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006131 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00111864 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

