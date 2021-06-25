Katalyo Price Down 23.1% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $84,721.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

