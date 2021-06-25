Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $46.74 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $224.70 million and $46.74 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00010190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00195308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $955.49 or 0.03040588 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,717,667 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

