KB Home Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 23,482 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the average daily volume of 945 put options.

KBH opened at $40.45 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

