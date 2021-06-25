KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.