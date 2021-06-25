KeeperDAO Price Down 14.4% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $114.75 or 0.00361992 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

