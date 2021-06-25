Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

