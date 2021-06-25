Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

