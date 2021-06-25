Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $153.23. 4,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,323. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.