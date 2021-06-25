Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 2,032,233 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106. The company has a market cap of £524.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

