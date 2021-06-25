Kind Ads Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $124,610.63 and $37.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

