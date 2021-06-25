Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $124,610.63 and $37.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

