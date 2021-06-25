Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 7,928,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,304,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

