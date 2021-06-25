Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on KL. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

