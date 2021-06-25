Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KLPEF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

