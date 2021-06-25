Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $5,588.17

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,588.17 and $110.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

