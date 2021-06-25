Klimatas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,567.01 and $8.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.