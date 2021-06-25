Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.89 ($15.16).

KCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

ETR:KCO opened at €11.19 ($13.16) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.45 ($5.24) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.39.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

