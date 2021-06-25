Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

