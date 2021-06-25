Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Baozun worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BZUN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
