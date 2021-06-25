Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Baozun worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

