Korea Investment CORP Has $1.89 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

