Korea Investment CORP Has $2.35 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.