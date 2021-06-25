Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

